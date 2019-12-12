Fundraiser from Warwick wins Diana legacy prize

A YOUNG Warwick woman who has raised money for a domestic and sexual abuse charity since she was 13 has recently received a Diana Legacy Award.

The awards are given to just a few people from around the world every two years and were launched in 2017 in memory of Princess Diana. They celebrate young change makers who want to create a better life for those around them wherever they happen to be.

Cόra-Laine Moynihan was presented with her award by

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, and recognises Cora-Laine’s commitment and dedication to Safeline – a charity based in both Stratford and Warwick which supports victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

After enduring a challenging childhood witnessing domestic abuse first-hand, Córa-Laine has been determined to support other young people.

She has dedicated the past five years to helping other young people cope with and recover from the effects of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

She has also raised over £2,000 for Safeline and at the age of 13 qualified as a peer mentor and at 15 she became a Safeline student ambassador, a role which saw her promoting Safeline services throughout the country. In addition, she has devoted many hours to create the Safeline Young People’s Website enabling young people to obtain online support.

“It was a prestigious evening in London where I joined 19 other Diana Awards from around the world. I will be working on a new campaign called Hope Quest in which we intend to raise £10,000 for Safeline within the next three years as well as raise awareness of sexual abuse and domestic violence. As a result we hope that we can help survivors on their road to recovery from abuse,” Cόra-Laine said.

Her involvement in Safeline projects has inspired over 50 young people who have suffered abuse to participate in activities such as drama, dance, and music, with the aim being to improve their overall health and well-being.

To help Cόra-Laine’s cause visit: justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hopequest?utm_term=ydE2vkmJ8

For more information and support visit the Safeline Young People’s website: https://slyp.org.uk/