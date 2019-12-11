Memorial service to celebrate life of Saskia Jones announced

Statement from the family of Saskia Jones:

“We would like to thank all those who have expressed their condolences over the past week, since the events of Friday, 29 November.

“The family are devastated by the loss of Saskia, a brilliant, caring daughter, grand-daughter, niece, cousin, friend and colleague.

“We are very grateful for the huge number of messages of support we have received from family, friends and strangers alike. Their thoughts are very much appreciated. It has been made very clear that Saskia is held in the highest esteem by many people and that she had touched so many lives in a short time.

“We have also found the support of the Metropolitan Police invaluable at this difficult time.

“A memorial service, to celebrate Saskia’s life, will be held at 12 noon on Friday, 20 December 2019, at Holy Trinity Church, Old Town, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BG.

“Family flowers only please.

“Donations please to Saskia’s favourite charity, Warwickshire Air Ambulance, via the following link: https://saskia-jones.muchloved.com/

“We thank all those who have respected our wish for privacy and ask that this wish continues to be upheld.”