Festive displays prove a big hit in Ettington

A series of spectacular Christmas displays created from recycled materials are wowing residents in Ettington.

Residents on Rookery Lane have created the displays depicting the nativity and the 12 days of Christmas in their gardens, with the majority of materials used coming from local recycling centres.

They include life-sized characters and large wooden animal cut outs.

Last week around 90 people turned out to see the displays launched, helping to raise £205 for the charities Wishes for Kids, the Warwickshire Air Ambulance and for the Stratford Hospital Dialysis Unit.

Charlotte Galiffe, who helped put together some of the displays, said: “We think they look really good, we chose to use recycled materials because it’s cheaper and putting it together was a fun activity for the family. It’s also a bit more eco-friendly using recycled materials.”