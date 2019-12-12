Plumbing pull the plug on Earlswood’s county cup hopes

FOOTBALL

Birmingham FA Saturday Vase, Second Round

Coventry Plumbing 2-1 Earlswood Town

EARLSWOOD Town were knocked out of a second cup competition in the space of four days, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Coventry Plumbing in the Birmingham Vase on Saturday.

After going 60 days without a game, the Earls returned to action last Wednesday when they crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Coventry Alvis in the Midland League Presidents Cup.

Hoping for better fortunes in the Birmingham Vase, Earlswood got off to a slow start, going behind after just ten minutes when Plumbing’s deadly striker Connoll Farrell opened the scoring.

Farrell had already whipped in one in-swinging corner just over the bar, but Earls failed to heed the warning and the next corner went directly in at the far post for his 15th goal of the season.

The goal seemed to spark Earls into action and within five minutes they were back on level terms.

On his first start since returning from injury, Earlswood’s top scorer Jon Hamer raced through on goal and calmly slotted the ball past the advancing Plumbing goalkeeper.

The visitors were now in the ascendancy and went looking for the lead, but with a number of chances wasted, the scores were locked at 1-1 at the break.

After the break the momentum swung in Plumbing’s favour and with 20 minutes left they nosed themselves back in front.

Farrell capitalised on the Earls giving the ball away cheaply deep inside their own half before drilling a low drive from outside of the penalty area into the bottom corner.

Earlswood pushed for the equaliser, but Plumbing held firm to progress into round three.

The Earls make a welcome return to Midland League Division Two action on Saturday when they entertain Lane Head (2pm kick-off) in what would be just their seventh league fixture.