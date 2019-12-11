Alcester edged out by Old Leamingtonians

RUGBY UNION

Midlands Three West (South)

Old Leamingtonians 13-10 Alcester

ALCESTER picked up a losing bonus point away at Old Leamingtonians, as they narrowly lost 13-10 on Saturday.

The home side had the better of the first half and scored two tries, with the first coming in the opening ten minutes.

Ed Gough secured Alcester’s only points of the first 40 minutes with a successful penalty kick at the posts, with Old Leams leading 10-3 at half-time.

Visitors Alcester claimed the better of the second half, but despite a late try from Jamie Harland and Gough adding the extras, it wasn’t enough as Old Leams slotted a penalty kick to edge them to the narrow victory.

Second team veteran Dexie Derrick said: “It was not the result we wanted, but it was well worth the trip over to watch and support our lads who played with great heart.

“Alcester were the better team over the 80 minutes and were unlucky.”

Meanwhile, the second team were unable to field a side due to injury and unavailability in the lead up to Christmas, so they forfeited their game against Bedworth 2nds and will not be progressing any further in the Warwickshire 2nd XV Cup.

On Saturday both Alcester sides play Rugby St Andrews in their respective leagues.

The 1st XV welcome them to Kings Coughton while the 2nd XV make the trip to Hillmorton Grounds in the Warwickshire Merit League.