Town Trust’s cash boost to community groups

More than £219,000 is to be distributed to 12 voluntary and community groups, as a festive financial boost from Stratford Town Trust.

The biggest winner in the Trust’s final funding round of 2019 is Safeline, which will receive £36,450, while large sums have also been awarded to Stratford Foodbank (£30,000), The Stratford Reminiscence Action Project (£27,000) and Lifespace (£25,970).

Other grants will go to Acorns Children’s Hospice (£24,570), Refuge (£20,000), The Parenting Project (£15,000), Time4Hope (£12,400), the Entrust Care Partnership (£10,666), Keep Playing (£8,820), Warwickshire Vision Support (£5,950) and The Central England Lip Reading Support Trust (£2,200).

