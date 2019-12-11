GSH United ease past Central Ajax Reserves to stay top

FOOTBALL

GSH UNITED consolidated top spot in Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One with a comfortable 4-1 win away at lowly Central Ajax Reserves.

Three goals in the space of 15 first-half minutes from Ashleigh Wilson (2) and Kevin Ingram put the visitors in control.

Jake Bate added United’s fourth six minutes after half-time.

Jake Montgomery bagged a consolation for Ajax.

South Redditch Athletic remain a point behind the league leaders after they edged out FC Wickhamford 6-5.

Ben Higgins (2), Michael Ashford, Stuart Hall, Dominic McElroy and Logan Madden netted for Athletic, who have a game in hand on GSH.

Mike Jennings (3) and Sam Beddoes (2) got the goals for Wickhamford.

In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, Shipston Excelsior Colts were the biggest winners of the weekend as the thrashed AFC Alcester Town 10-0 with the help of five goals from Owen Clarke.

Andy Coyne, Joe Fisher, Jamie Shurmer and substitute Talib Kargbo (2) were also on target.

League leaders Bretforton Old Boys were comfortable 5-2 winners over fourth-placed Inkberrow Academy while Tysoe United registered their first win of the season at the 11th attempt after they edged out basement boys Blockley Sports 3-2.

Michael Drummond (2) and Jordan Rooke got on the scoresheet for United while Archie Malec and Tobias Dove replied for Sports.

Elsewhere, Shipston Excelsior Colts romped to a 6-1 success away at FISSC Reserves, courtesy of goals from George Radshaw (2), William Palmer, Stan Dube, Harry Loly and Hubert Otrzasek.

Zacharius Swart bagged a consolation for hosts FISSC.