Welcome return to racing on the water for Stratford rowers

ROWING

FOLLOWING many frustrating weeks of not being able to get out onto the river because of unsafe conditions, Stratford Boat Club were out in force at the Wycliffe Small Boats Head on Saturday with their sister club King Edward VI School.

First up for Stratford was the WJ14 4x+ squad of Amalia Richardson, Millie Hodgson, Harriet Noyes and Maddie Hall, coxed by Imogen Hill.

The team produced an admirable demonstration of power and precision sculling over the 2,500m course to come home in a time of 11:33.6.

Next up was the OJ14 4x+ of Louie Beason, Uche Nwachukwa, Grace Beason and Charles Happel, coxed by Emily Stobart.

They battled with the all-boys’ crews from Monmouth and two boats from Winchester College in a time of 11:26.4, missing out on a medal by nine seconds.

Stratford’s J15 squad had a very successful day, finishing up with two golds, one silver and one bronze medal.

The first gold came from the boys’ double of Tomi Wilcock and Will Beattie, who finished over 20 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals from Falcon Rowing Club in a time of 10:23.

Wilcock and Beattie were both in action again in the J15 singles event.

Here, Wilcock dominated in a time of 11:35, 26 seconds ahead of a sculler from Hereford.

Beattie also put in a good performance to finish in the bronze medal position in a time of 12:07.

The silver medal came from Harriet Holmes and Freya Watts in the WJ15 double event, who rowed well in 11:33.

The WJ15 4x+ of Freya Watts, Fleur Griffiths, Lucy Browne, Harriet Holmes and cox Toby Sartain, finished fourth, 1.4 seconds behind third place in a time of 10:34.

Griffiths, Watts and Holmes also competed in the WJ15 singles, finishing in sixth, seventh and ninth place respectively.

The J16 squad was represented by Elisabeth Edwards, who won a bronze medal in the WJ16 1x single sculls class.

The ladies in the J17/18 squad fielded four crew combinations and collected gold, silver and bronze medals in both junior and senior coxed four events.

It was a particularly fruitful day for 15-year-old Amelie Sartain, who silver medals in the women’s junior 16 single sculls and the senior women’s double sculls partnered by Alice Baines.

Stratford’s sister club from King Edward The Sixth School was also out in force, fielding two coxed fours and a double scull.

The novice J17 four of Cameron Dalrymple-Baker, Fred Alanson, Sam Thornton and Tobias Bretschneider with cox Jamie Mitchell competed in the first division of the day, achieving first place.

Dalrymple-Baker and Alanson were back in action in the second division of the day where they competed in a double scull.

Here they beat five other crews before losing out to older opposition. As the day drew on, the J18 four of Joe Hodson, Felix Crabtree, Adam Baylis, Sam Thornton and cox Jamie Mitchell powered home to finish fourth in a very competitive time of 9:54.

Rowing in the MAS4+ category was Richard Aitchinson, Sean Kim, Enrico Calore and David Edward, coxed by Elisabeth Edwards.

Meanwhile, off the water at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s Velodrome in London, adaptive squad coach Trevor Tiller flew the flag at the British Rowing Indoor Championships in the Open Men’s 2,000m event.

Tiller finished just outside a personal best time and 70th out of 87 entries.