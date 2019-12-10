Phone box removals endorsed by district council

Stratford District Council has agreed proposals from BT to remove 11 phone boxes across the district, despite the phone company originally wanting to get rid of 28.

BT argued that the boxes were barely used and ever-expanding mobile phone coverage had rendered them obsolete.

However the results of a public consultation, which gave communities the option of agreeing to a removal, retaining a phone box or adopting it for the community, showed residents were only happy for 11 to go.

Communities wanted 11 of the 28 to be retained, while six were put forward for adoption.

During Monday’s Cabinet meeting members endorsed the results of the public consultation.