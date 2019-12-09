Met Police in round the clock investigation after recent London Bridge terror attack

DETECTIVES investigating the terrorist attack at London Bridge which led to the death of Saskia Jones from Stratford continue to work around the clock as they examine evidence from the incident – the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

Saskia Jones, aged 23 and fellow Cambridge graduate, Jack Merritt, 25, both lost their lives in a fatal stabbing at Fishmonger’s Hall, London, on Friday, 29th November.

The attacker, Usman Khan, 28, was shot dead by police on London Bridge minutes after the attack.

Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command have seized more than 1,000 exhibits and retrieved more than 80 hours of CCTV footage, through which they are trawling.

They have received more than 500 images and videos from the public via the police appeal website www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk and continue to urge those with photos or videos of the attack to upload them to the website. Detectives have also taken almost 300 statements from witnesses and victims.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, of the Met Police, said: “The Counter Terrorism Command has been relentlessly working to establish the full circumstances of the attack and to ensure there is no related outstanding threat to the public.

“We have found no evidence to suggest anybody else was involved in this attack, but we continue to make extensive enquiries to ensure this is the case.

“I want to thank everyone who has already provided police with witness statements and material, and would encourage anyone with information they think may be relevant to the investigation to get in touch, no matter how small.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones; the injured victims and everyone affected by this shocking and senseless attack.”

Both Ms Jones and Mr Merritt were attending the fifth anniversary of the Learning Together prison programme at Fishmonger’s Hall when the attack happened, mid-afternoon.

The programme brings together offenders and those in higher education to study together in the hope that offenders will then be less likely to commit further crime when they are released into society.

Inquests relating to the deaths of Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt were opened at the Old Bailey last Wednesday 4th December and later adjourned to a date to be determined.

Both victims died as a result of being stabbed in the chest the inquests heard.