Toys stolen in early morning lorry raid

Three pallets of toys were stolen from the back of a lorry in Snitterfield last week.

The theft occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning at around 3.40am, when the lorry driver was having a rest period.

The criminals arrived in a white LGV, parking in the same lay-by as the lorry before cutting open the lorry curtain and opening the doors.

They removed three pallets of Mekamon Robotic toys.

The driver was alerted and saw the offenders drive towards the M40 in the direction of Coventry.

No description of the offenders is available, but anyone with any information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 32 of 4th December.

Business Security tips and advice can be found on Warwickshire Police website and Warwickshire Business Watch website.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.