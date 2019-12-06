Banbury confirm signing of Ravi Shamsi after Town exit

FOOTBALL

BANBURY United have won the battle to sign Ravi Shamsi after he decided to leave Stratford Town.

The Puritans have confirmed the 22 year-old attacking midfielder or strike has joined them for a fourth time.

Shamsi had been an ever-present since joining Town in October from Leamington, playing 11 games and scoring four goals.

But he decided to leave the Arden Garages Stadium after being the target of several seven-day approaches and has now signed for Southern Premier Central rivals Banbury.

United manager Mike Ford said: “It’s great to have the little wizard back, he’s been on his travels but is back here, a place he knows he is well liked and appreciated by all.

“His signing has come at the right time for us.”

Shamsi will be set to feature on Saturday when leaders Tamworth are the visitors.

Shamsi originally joined United in the summer of 2017 after spending three years in Fulham’s youth ranks.

After making 22 appearances and scoring five goals for the Puritans, he moved to Chesham United in November 2017, making 28 appearances, scoring three goals.

In the summer of 2018, Shamsi joined National League side Maidenhead United but was back at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium at the start of that season on a two-month loan deal. He then had a short loan spell with Halesowen Town before returning to Banbury, again on loan from Maidenhead, in November last year, staying until the end of the season.

In his two loan spells with Banbury last season, he made a total of 37 appearances, scoring 15 goals.

Shamsi joined National League North side Leamington in the summer, making 12 appearances – 11 as sub – for the Brakes and scoring two goals.

Shamsi becomes the third ex-Stratford player at Banbury, with Claudio Dias and Kynan Isaac also in their ranks.

Town head to Banbury on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Town have appealed for volunteers to help prepare the pitch for tomorrow’s game at home to Bromsgrove Sporting.

Rain over the past 24 hours has left the pitch waterlogged and the club needs help to clear the standing water.

Any helpers, equipped with wellies and a fork, should get to the ground for 9am before an 11am pitch inspection.