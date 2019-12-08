New tourism drive in Alcester to link in with businesses

AMBITIOUS new plans to boost the role of tourism in Alcester could also play a significant role in supporting the town’s retail fortunes at a time when footfall across the district remains a cause for concern.

A series of initiatives have been agreed which it’s hoped will bring tourism and business together a time when many high streets are gripped by the gloom of a recession and falling sales.

Andrew Foster, chair of the Alcester Town Council Business and Tourism Working Group said the plans had both short and long term objectives but the overall intention is to overcome setbacks with fightbacks.

“In the short term we’d like more support for High Street businesses in the face of reduced footfall. The loss of Barclays has made a significant impact on our retailers with some reporting an immediate 25 per cent reduction in footfall. There are great opportunities for cross selling. For example for those planning their wedding, Alcester is a one stop shop and between our retailers we have everything that engaged couples might need.

In the long term the tourism group would like to see improved accessibility on the high street. We have already been working with some services in the town centre and hope to partner with other agencies in the future to ensure everyone has unimpeded access to our facilities. Also we may look at our response to the climate emergency. For example electric car power points and a plastic free town,” Mr Foster said.

Some recent examples of the tourism group’s work include,

Alcester Window Wanderland an event run jointly between Alcester Town Council and Alcester Community Trust and takes place over the weekend of the 18th and 19th January 2020 aimed at residents and businesses decorating their windows.

Mr Foster added: “In order to increase the profile of the town we have joined Shakespeare’s England as ‘Visit Alcester’ with the intention of increasing online and offline marketing for our excellent events such as St Nicholas’ Night, Alcester Food Festival, Alcester Window Wanderland. But we have a significant number of historic buildings, streets, facilities like the Roman Museum that would interest outside visitors.”

The brief of the tourism group is to work with local businesses, civic groups and other stakeholders to promote Alcester providing much needed support in the face of a tough economic climate and pressure on the high street but partnerships forged by Alcester’s tourism group and the knock-on effect they deliver could prove decisive over the next 12 months.