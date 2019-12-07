Job done – all work on Clopton Bridge finished

ESSENTIAL engineering safety works to the old gas pipe suspended beneath the footbridge on Clopton Bridge, Stratford-upon-Avon is now finished.

Despite the weather and flooding all Openreach work has now been completed and ahead of schedule.

Historic England, Avon Navigation Trust and Warwickshire County Council have all provided confirmation that the conditions of the works have been met and the finish is to a high standard.

The old pipe was accessed via scaffold pontoons, this has been removed and replaced with split duct.

The walkway on Clopton Bridge reopened a week ago, again ahead of schedule.