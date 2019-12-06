Magic and mayhem as Christmas Market comes to Straford

After the annual Christmas Market open to heavy rain on Friday afternoon a rainbow filled the Stratford skyline and signalled a brighter evening ahead for merry-makers visiting the town centre.

The town’s Victorian Christmas Market runs from today (Friday) until Sunday 8th December and includes craft and food stalls and a fun fair for youngsters.

Car-drivers will perhaps be not so jolly as the stalls will mean that roads will be closed throughout the town, including Waterside (to the junction of Sheep Street), Bridge Street, Wood Street, Meer Street, Henley Street, Rother Street Market, High Street and Union Street – causing delays to transport around the town. Although unlike last year, Sheep Street will remain open.

The market is a partnership between Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council and LSD Promotions.

A spokesperson for the district council said: “With so many people and traders expected to visit Stratford-upon-Avon for the weekend, the roads need to be closed for the safety of everyone involved. “We would advise people to plan their journey and know what roads are accessible and those that are not.”

There will be around 300 stalls selling a host of seasonal products – plus, as last year, there will be reindeer.

A town council spokesperson added: “This is the third year we have hosted the market and it is becoming increasingly popular. There is so much going on for all the family to enjoy and it is the perfect way for people to get into the festive spirit.”

There will be entertainment throughout the town, with a stage in Henley Street hosting performances across the week-end. A traditional funfair, including a carousel, will be situated at the bottom of Wood Street and on the Rother Street market area. As the Midweek Herald reported last week, a community craft fair will run for the first time this year in the Town Hall on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. The market will be open until 8pm on Friday, 10am until 8pm on Saturday and 10am until 5pm on Sunday.

