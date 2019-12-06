Traditional seasonal celebrations about to begin in Alcester and Henley

ALCESTER is about to celebrate its annual St Nicholas Night on Friday 6th December.

The Christmas wish list for festive fun in Alcester includes shopping, Santa’s Grotto, children’s rides, a parade of classic and rally vehicles, White Hart Morris Men and a host of other attractions all taking place in and around High Street.

The opening ceremony is at 5.45pm, followed by musical entertainment and the parade of the Boy Bishop who will transported around town in Santa’s sleigh courtesy of Alcester and Stratford District Round Table.

The on street entertainment is followed by fireworks and Compline service at St. Nicholas Church at 9pm.

Henley’s Christmas Lights are switched on Saturday 7th December at 5.30pm following a carol service at 5pm. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by Henley and District Ex Services Social Fund.