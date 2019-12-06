Drop in house burglaries across county

THE number of houses being burgled in Warwickshire has dropped significantly over the past year.
Comparing the month of November 2018 with November 2019, there was a 42 per cent decrease in house burglaries with 98 fewer households having property stolen from them.
Over the Christmas period, Warwickshire Police officers will be doing regular patrols but residents are reminded to keep their homes safe and secure
Security advice includes:
- A well-lit home gives the impression someone is in – use timer switches to turn lights on when you are out.
- Save energy and money with low-energy light bulbs.
- Lock windows and doors and keep gates and side entrances well secured.
- Keep cars locked and remove any valuable items from display.
- If you can, park your car somewhere that is well lit rather than a secluded street.
- If you have a burglar alarm, make sure you set it when you go out and before you go to bed.
- Don’t leave car keys or valuables near windows, doors or letterboxes, where burglars can reach through to steal them.
- Lock your garden gates and side entrances. Don’t leave tools lying around in the garden that could be used to break in to your home.
- Invest in external lighting.