Rail strike called off but too late for Saturday services

AFTER several weeks of negotiation, West Midlands Trains and the RMT union have formulated a settlement agreement covering the role of conductors on the new trains.

This will now be subject to a workforce referendum, and in the mean time, the remaining strikes have been suspended.

A West Midlands Trains’ spokesperson said: “Both sides have worked hard on our shared vision to keep a conductor on every passenger train with safety critical duties.”

This outcome means this Saturday’s strike has been called off. However, the agreement has come too late to withdraw Saturday’s amended timetable. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel on Saturday.

Chiltern Railways services are not affected.