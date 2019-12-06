Candlelight concert at Guild Chapel today

Vocal quintet Excelsa Voces, led by soprano Paula Evans and described by King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp as ‘Outstanding’, perform at the Guild Chapel this evening at 7.30pm. The concert feature an eclectic programme of beautiful seasonal music spanning hundreds of years and mesmeric improvisations featuring keyboard player Chris Long and cellist Tom McMahon. Excelsa Voces concerts are renowned for their immersive and transcendental qualities, and the ensemble have chosen 3 beautiful venues for these concerts – the medieval Guild Chapel. See www.excelsavoces.com for details and tickets or tickets available on the door.