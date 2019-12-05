Talented Shamsi leaves Town

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against Bromsgrove Sporting with talented front-runner Ravi Shamsi deciding to move on.

The club said they had received several seven-day approaches from rival clubs for the former Maidenhead, Banbury United and Leamington player.

Now the 22-year-old has opted to switch to a new club.

In a statement, the club said: “Following several 7 day approaches Ravi has decided that he wants to leave the club

“The club would like to thank Ravi for his excellent contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Exciting talent Shamsi joined Town from Leamington in October and made his debut in the home game against Lowestoft Town.

Since he has played in every game, making 11 appearances for Paul Davis’ side and scoring four goals including a spectacular strike from 40 yards in the FA Trophy tie against Hednesford.