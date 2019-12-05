Funds available for community projects

THE Warwick District Community Forum Grant Fund 2019-20, supported by Warwick District Council (WDC) and Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is open to applications for a second and final round.

Over £65,000 has been provided by County Councillors and Warwick District Council to support small scale community projects across Warwick district.

If you are a local community group, parish Council or voluntary organisation with a good project idea why don’t you get the New Year off to a great start by applying for some funding to benefit your local community. Projects may include: setting up or expanding a group; buying equipment; improving local facilities or resolving a local issue. First time applicants are particularly welcome.

Full details and an application form can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grants

The funding is awarded through 7 Community Forums organised by WDC & WCC which meet at least twice a year across Warwick district. Closing date for applications is Monday 20th January 2020 with all eligible applications going to a public vote at the appropriate Community Forum meeting in February / March 2020.

To find out dates and more about your local Community Forum go to:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickarea

Rob Powell, Strategic Director at Warwickshire Country Council, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for local groups to gain some funding to make a real difference in their neighbourhoods. Community groups providing locally run activities

are the heartbeat of their community and are often best placed to give that extra support and attention to local residents. This fund is an excellent way for the County Council to enable local people to address issues that are important to them.”

Marianne Rolfe, Head of Health and Community Protection at Warwick District Council, added: ‘The fund has run successfully for over 10 years. During this time, it has supported many great community projects across Warwick district. Applying for a grant is straight forward and is a great opportunity for groups looking for first time funding or for more established groups to diversify and become more sustainable.’