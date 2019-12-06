Stratford denied chance to go top of table before crunch clash

RUGBY UNION

STRATFORD RFC missed out on the chance to take over top spot in Midlands Two West (South) after failing to grab a try-scoring bonus point in their 24-5 win at home to Evesham.

The victory, courtesy of tries from Ben Cole, Matt Cook and Sam Kirby, lifted them into second place, one point behind Nuneaton Old Edwards and two ahead of Malvern.

But the Black and Whites now face both their rivals, who have both 100 per cent winning records, before Christmas, starting with a trip to Malvern on Saturday. After a home game with Spartans next Saturday, Stratford then end 2019 with a visit to Nuneaton on December 21.

