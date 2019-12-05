Davis: Town need to rediscover their team ethos

FOOTBALL

PAUL DAVIS admitted Stratford Town are struggling to rebuild the team spirit which took them to their best-ever campaign last season.

Davis accepts his role as interim manager is in doubt in the wake of the midweek capitulation to Barwell.

That 5-1 home defeat left Town with just four points from a possible 27 in the Southern Premier Central since Tommy Wright departed as manager and Davis, left distraught by the performance, was uncertain whether he would still be in charge for Saturday’s game against third-placed Bromsgrove Sporting at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Continuity and consistency has been a rare commodity for Town this season as they have fielded 44 players in their 24 games so far. Only five of those players have been involved in at least half of those league and cup fixtures.

“Last season we had players such as Jimmy Fry and Will Grocott from the previous manager’s squad who wanted to be here and the new players who came in had to buy into that ethos,” Davis told the Stratford Independent Supporters Association after Tuesday’s game.

“That has not happened this time round.

“As we all know when we went out of the FA Cup the budget was cut as it was felt we weren’t going to compete at the top end so it was decided to save the money for the following season and see if we can have a go then, but you then run the risk of it going the other way.

“But we now move forward to the Bromsgrove game on Saturday.

“The players may have the chance to put it right as it will be too late to bring others in, but I think that you will have some news before that game and I have to say I will be amazed if I’m still talking to you then.”

Stratford will face a team among the league’s most in-form outfits when Sporting visit.

The Rouslers, who include former Town players Mike Taylor, Richard Gregory and Kieren Westwood, moved into third place after their 4-1 midweek win against Kings Langley. Taylor netted his 16th goalin 12 matches since he joined from Stourbridge on Tuesday to help Brendan Kelly’s side win a fifth game from the last eight.

Don’t miss this week’s Herald for our exclusive chat with Taylor as he looks ahead to his return to the club he still regards with the greatest fondness.