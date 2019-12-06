FC Stratford looking forward to return to league action in derby test

FOOTBALL

DAVE Poulson says he will be looking forward to getting FC Stratford’s focus back on the league when they head to Alcester Town on Saturday (2pm).

After playing cup ties in four of the last five outings, Stratford will kick off only their second match in Midland League Division Two since October 19 with the rearranged trip to Stratford Road.

Poulson is a former Alcester boss but he says the simple target in Saturday is to get the points to help restart their league push.

They head into the game in sixth place, but three points behind fourth-placed Feckenham.

“It’s a derby and of course I’ve got a connection with Alcester myself, and I live in Alcester, but for me it’s all about the points,” said Poulson. “It’s a chance to get back into league action.

“We’ve had a couple of defeats in cup competitions but nobody would say they were shocks in us losing at Darlaston or Tividale. We’ve got enough quality for us to bounce back.

“If we can string a run of results together in the league it will keep us there or thereabouts.”