Stratford youngsters end long wait for victory

STRATFORD Under-14s celebrated their first win for two years in the U14 EH Tier 3 tournament after defeating Old Silhillians 5-2 on Sunday at Stratford School.

Tamsin Newman and Bea Wynne-Edwards gave Stratford a 2-0 lead at half-time and Abi Juniper, Izzy Briggs and Wynne-Edwards netted in the second half

Leamington provided a tougher challenge and the finished 8-2 victors, despite further goals from Briggs and Newman.

Stratford Under-12s were also in action, competing in the annual Banbury tournament at Bloxham School.

