Police appeal over large scale fly tipping

The Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team is appealing for information following three incidents of large scale waste dumping over the past two weeks.

The fly tipping took place close to Stratford, Bearley and Hockley Heath and officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward to help them identify those responsible.

PC Craig Purcell of the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team, said: “Fly tipping is something that blights our rural communities but I’ve not seen anything on this scale in 15 years of policing in South Warwickshire.”

Residents are being asked to report instances of large scale waste dumping to the team by emailing ruralcrimeteam@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk.

Rural farms, businesses and landowners should be on the lookout for any suspicious HGV tipper trucks.

If you witness an incident taking place and offenders are still present or nearby, call 999 to report it.

If possible witnesses are asked to record the registration number of any vehicles involved and what the offenders look like.

Details of how to report smaller instances of fly tipping can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flytippingandlitter.