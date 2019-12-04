BREAKING NEWS: England cricket legend Bob Willis dies aged 70

ENGLAND and Warwickshire fast bowling legend Bob Willis has died aged 70 after a short illness.

Among the many memories in a glittering career, he is affectionately remembered by cricket fans for his joint destruction of the Australians with international team mate Ian Botham in the 1981 Ashes series which gripped the nation.

Bob Willis played in 90 Test matches for England and took 325 wickets.

Always at the top of his game, Bob Willis enjoyed successful seasons playing for Surrey and Warwickshire.