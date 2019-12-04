Stratford’s Grosvenor Hotel to close in January

Stratford’s Best Western Grosvenor Hotel on Warwick Road has announced that it will close on 2nd January.

A short statement on the hotel’s Facebook page said: “We are sorry to say but we are closing as off 2nd Jan 2020.

“The current team would like to thank you all for your support and feedback over the years. Everyone with bookings from 1st Jan 2020 will be contacting over the next few days.”

The announcement has provoked a strong reaction on social media, with many expressing great sadness at the hotel’s forthcoming closure.