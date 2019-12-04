Motorcyclist dies in Beoley collision

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Beoley in the early hours of this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and lorry on Ravens Bank Drive in Beoley at 12:29am.

A Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival crews found one patient, a man, who was the motorbike rider with serious injuries. They administered advanced life support, but sadly despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”