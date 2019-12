RUGBY UNION

STRATFORD Under-14s produced a nine-try display to brush aside hosts Broad Street 51-15 on Sunday.

First-half tries came from winger Oli Feaver, captain Oli Pearson (2), Jack Quantrill (2), and Jago Vialan to give Stratford a 34-10 lead at half-time.

In the second half, Ed Irwin, Charlie Billings and Charles Squires also crossed the line.

