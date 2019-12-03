Police officer recognised for tackling county lines drug dealing

A Stratford police officer has been honoured for his determination and tenacity in tackling county lines drug dealing in the town.

Sgt Simon Ryan was among those to receive commendations at the Warwickshire Police Chief Constable’s Awards evening last month.

His efforts working with the Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team and partner agencies have resulted in more than 30 warrants, £44,000 of class A drugs being seized, 22 arrests and five custodial sentences being handed out.

Such work has helped to protect those vulnerable from exploitation.

County Lines is a term used to describe attempts by crime groups in large cities to establish drugs distribution networks within smaller county towns.