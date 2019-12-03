Bublé – the perfect Christmas present?

It’s just been announced that Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Bublé will visit Warwick Castle on Friday, 31st July 2020 as part of his open-air tour across the UK.

With his smooth velvety vocals, charisma and pleasing visage, a ticket to see the Bublé in person will be topping the present wish list of many eager fans this Christmas (including this reporter!). Just imagine a hot summer’s day, surrounded by the Castle’s grand towers and ramparts, and having your ears caressed by your favourite crooner!

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, 6th December and are available at aegpresents.co.uk.