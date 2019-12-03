Hospice at Home support doubled in The Big Give

SHAKESPEARE Hospice has today launched The Big Give Christmas Challenge which is a match funding platform where the hospice aims to raise a total of £11,000 across the week through online donations.

The challenge started at midday today 3rd December and runs to midday on 10th December and The Shakespeare Hospice will be raising money for its Hospice at Home service which will be continuing to support families every day over the festive period.

The Big Give is a match funding platform and The Shakespeare Hospice is aiming to raise a total of £11,000 across the week through online donations. There will be a link on the Hospice’s website and once the event is live, donations can be made via the link on the event page.

Angie Arnold, CEO at The Shakespeare Hospice said: “We would love your help to reach our £11,000 target, which will be doubled to £22,000. This would pay for the salaries and travel expenses for our Hospice at Home Team to visit patients in their homes for the four week period covering December and into the New Year and will ensure that our patients receive our compassionate, expert care in the comfort of their own homes during this time.

With just 11 per cent of our funding coming from the NHS, fundraising from our local community is the only way in which the Hospice can survive. By making a donation, you will help us to raise much needed funds to enable more patients and their families to spend Christmas together.”