Election candidates put under the microscope at Herald Hustings

All eyes were on the 2019 Herald General Election Hustings last night as Stratford’s four candidates faced a grilling from residents.

Former BBC presenter and producer Will Hanrahan chaired the debate at the Levi Fox Hall at King Edward VI School, as subjects including the NHS, trust in politicians and of course Brexit came up.

Felix Ling (Labour), David Passingham (Green), Dominic Skinner (Liberal Democrat) and Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative), all took part and will be hoping for your vote when the country goes to the polls on 12th December.

For a full report on the Hustings, read Thursday’s Herald.