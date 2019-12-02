Dangerous cars donated to local students

AN operation to target the sellers of dangerous and unroadworthy vehicles is now benefiting Warwickshire College students.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is donating cars purchased as part of an unroadworthy vehicle ‘mystery shopper’ exercise to Warwickshire College motor vehicle students, to enable them to practice their skills.

Trading Standards Officers target the sellers of unroadworthy vehicles by purchasing suspect cars which are then checked by an expert vehicle examiner. Garages are targeted based upon complaints received from consumers.

The vehicles acquired would ordinarily be sent for scrap, however, Trading Standards was made aware of an innovative new initiative by Warwick Trident College – part of WCG – for its motor vehicle course.

Students require a regular turnover of vehicles to practice their maintenance skills and boost their mechanical knowledge. In order to ensure that there were enough vehicles, Warwick Trident College issued a call for unwanted old cars earlier this year.

Trading Standards will now be providing WCG with a range of cars to support the motor vehicle course through the academic year.

Mark Ryder, strategic director for communities said:

“These cars, which would have been scrapped, are now supporting Warwick Trident College’s student’s learning and skills development and ultimately helping them gain employment.”

Josh Saul, motor vehicle instructor and technician at Warwick Trident College, said:

“We have 181 students enrolled on our Motor Vehicles courses at Warwick Trident College and sourcing vehicles can sometimes prove challenging.”

“Since the initiative began, we have received almost 20 vehicles, including two convertibles, two automatics and a smart car – it’s great to have had such a variety.”