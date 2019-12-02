Police use special vehicle to detect offending M40 motorists

A specially adapted HGV helped police detect 146 driver offences on the M40 during national Road Safety Week last month (18th-24th November).

As part of Operation Tramline, officers used a HGV ‘supercab’ owned by Highways England to observe driver behaviours in all vehicles and deal with any offences.

The vehicles stopped were a mix of domestic and commercial vehicles and out of 146 driver offences, 31 people were stopped for using a mobile phone whilst driving. The penalty for this offence is 6 points on their licence and a £200 fine.

A further 37 drivers were stopped and dealt with because they were not wearing seatbelts. This can result in a £100 fine.

Fifty-six of the 146 vehicles were commercial vehicles.

Sergeant Stafford of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Warwickshire Police said “Vehicles travel at high speeds on the motorway network and drivers really need to concentrate on what they’re doing.

“The operation is about keeping people safe on our roads and we are looking for people that could pose serious danger to themselves and other road users. By stopping them and dealing with any offences being committed we hope to change their behaviour.”

The ‘supercab’ is invaluable because it allows officers to see all road users from an elevated position, giving a much clearer view of what drivers are doing. For example, we can see if a driver is using a mobile phone or if they are wearing their seatbelt. The ‘supercab’ allows officers to film evidence of unsafe driving behaviour by pulling up alongside vehicles. Anyone officers need to speak to is then pulled over by police cars following behind.

Since April 2019 Operation Tramline has detected over 400 offences on Warwickshire’s road network. These are drivers that could have caused death or serious injury to themselves or other users of Warwickshire’s Roads.