Rodway grabs debut goal to help Alcester into Vase last 16

FOOTBALL

ALCESTER TOWN booked their place in the last 16 of the Birmingham Vase after sweeping aside Birmingham Tigers 5-0.

The game, whch had already been postponed twice, was reversed to Alcester to beat the weather and Shaun Edwards’ side took advantage with an impressive victory.

They will be away to Coventry side Jet Blades or Shipston Excelsior in the next round.

That game fell victim to the weather and has been rearranged for next Saturday.

Tyreece Rodway marked his Alcester debut with the opening goal and skipper Karl King doubled the lead with a header.

Wade Malley then struck twice, including a penalty, before Jake Brown made it 5-0.

FC Stratford bowed out of the Midland League Presidents Cup after going down 2-0 at home to Knowle.

Jordan Dale Hall and Corrie Powell bagged the goals for the Robins who had to dig deep to ensure their progress to the quarter-finals after extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches.