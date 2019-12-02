Results round-up

FOOTBALL
SATURDAY
BetVictor Southern League, Premier Central
St Ives Town 2-2 Stratford Town
Midland League, Division One
Studley 4-0 Ashby Ivanhoe
Division Three
Coventrians P-P Leamington Hibernian
Presidents Cup, First Round
FC Stratford 0-2 Knowle
Birmingham Saturday Vase, Second Round
Alcester Town 5-0 Birmingham Tigers
Coventry Plumbing P-P Earlswood Town
Jet Blades P-P Shipston Excelsior
Coventry Telegraph Challenge Cup,
Second Round
Balsall & Berkswell 1-1 Central Ajax (Central Ajax win 3-1 on pens)
Uhlsport Hellenic League, Division Two North
Woodstock Town 2-4 Southam United
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
AFC Stratford Town 1-2 South Redditch Athletic
Central Ajax Res P-P Feckenham Res P
Claverdon P-P FC Wickhamford
Henley Forest of Arden 5-3 GSH United
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
AFC Alcester Town P-P Redditch Borough P
Blockley Sports 1-8 Shipston Excelsior Res
Bretforton OB 4-3 Shottery United
Inkberrow Academy P-P FISSC Res Shipston Excelsior Colts 4-3 Tysoe United
SUNDAY
Evesham Sunday League,
Division Two
Strawberry Field United 2-0 Stratford HGC
Bluck Cup, Second Round
Harvington Harriers 1-3 Stour Excelsior
Mick Godwin Cup, First Round
Stour Excelsior Res 1-1 Pebworth (Stour won 4-3 on pens)
RUGBY
SATURDAY
Midlands Two West (South)
Stratford-upon-Avon 24-5 Evesham