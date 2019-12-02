Results round-up

FOOTBALL

SATURDAY

BetVictor Southern League, Premier Central

St Ives Town 2-2 Stratford Town

Midland League, Division One

Studley 4-0 Ashby Ivanhoe

Division Three

Coventrians P-P Leamington Hibernian

Presidents Cup, First Round

FC Stratford 0-2 Knowle

Birmingham Saturday Vase, Second Round

Alcester Town 5-0 Birmingham Tigers

Coventry Plumbing P-P Earlswood Town

Jet Blades P-P Shipston Excelsior

Coventry Telegraph Challenge Cup,

Second Round

Balsall & Berkswell 1-1 Central Ajax (Central Ajax win 3-1 on pens)

Uhlsport Hellenic League, Division Two North

Woodstock Town 2-4 Southam United

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

AFC Stratford Town 1-2 South Redditch Athletic

Central Ajax Res P-P Feckenham Res P

Claverdon P-P FC Wickhamford

Henley Forest of Arden 5-3 GSH United

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

AFC Alcester Town P-P Redditch Borough P

Blockley Sports 1-8 Shipston Excelsior Res

Bretforton OB 4-3 Shottery United

Inkberrow Academy P-P FISSC Res Shipston Excelsior Colts 4-3 Tysoe United

SUNDAY

Evesham Sunday League,

Division Two

Strawberry Field United 2-0 Stratford HGC

Bluck Cup, Second Round

Harvington Harriers 1-3 Stour Excelsior

Mick Godwin Cup, First Round

Stour Excelsior Res 1-1 Pebworth (Stour won 4-3 on pens)

RUGBY

SATURDAY

Midlands Two West (South)

Stratford-upon-Avon 24-5 Evesham