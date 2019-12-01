BREAKING NEWS: Second victim of London Bridge attack from Stratford-upon-Avon

THE second victim of Friday’s terrorist attack near London Bridge has been named by police this afternoon, Sunday, as Cambridge University graduate Saskia Jones, 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, her family said: “Saskia was a funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives. She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people.

“She was intent on living life to the full and had a wonderful thirst for knowledge, enabling her to be the best she could be. “Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support.

“This is an extremely painful time for the family. Saskia will leave a huge void in our lives and we would request that our privacy is fully respected.”

Fellow Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire had previously been named by police. Both were involved in the Learning Together programme – Jack as a co-ordinator and Saskia as a volunteer. Family liaison officers are supporting their families.

Jack’s family said: “Jack Merritt, our beautiful, talented boy, died doing what he loved, surrounded by people he loved and who loved him. He lit up our lives and the lives of his many friends and colleagues, and we will miss him terribly.

“Jack lived his principles; he believed in redemption and rehabilitation, not revenge, and he always took the side of the underdog. Jack was an intelligent, thoughtful and empathetic person who was looking forward to building a future with his girlfriend, Leanne, and making a career helping people in the criminal justice system. We know Jack would not want this terrible, isolated incident to be used as a pretext by the government for introducing even more draconian sentences on prisoners, or for detaining people in prison for longer than necessary.