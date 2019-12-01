BREAKING NEWS: Second victim of London Bridge attack from Stratford-upon-Avon

THE second victim of Friday’s terrorist attack near London Bridge has been named by police this afternoon, Sunday, as Cambridge University graduate Saskia Jones, 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon.
In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, her family said: “Saskia was a funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives. She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people.
“She was intent on living life to the full and had a wonderful thirst for knowledge, enabling her to be the best she could be. “Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support.
“This is an extremely painful time for the family. Saskia will leave a huge void in our lives and we would request that our privacy is fully respected.”
Fellow Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire had previously been named by police. Both were involved in the Learning Together programme – Jack as a co-ordinator and Saskia as a volunteer. Family liaison officers are supporting their families.
Jack’s family said: “Jack Merritt, our beautiful, talented boy, died doing what he loved, surrounded by people he loved and who loved him. He lit up our lives and the lives of his many friends and colleagues, and we will miss him terribly.
“Jack lived his principles; he believed in redemption and rehabilitation, not revenge, and he always took the side of the underdog. Jack was an intelligent, thoughtful and empathetic person who was looking forward to building a future with his girlfriend, Leanne, and making a career helping people in the criminal justice system. We know Jack would not want this terrible, isolated incident to be used as a pretext by the government for introducing even more draconian sentences on prisoners, or for detaining people in prison for longer than necessary.
“Our thoughts go out to the relatives and friends of his friend and colleague who died with him in this incident, to the colleagues who were injured, and to his brilliant, supportive colleagues at the University of Cambridge Department of Criminology.”
Family owned since it was first published in 1860, has been the respected voice of the local community for over 150 years.
Archive
For all our old content please visit our archive site... Go to Archive
The Stratford Herald is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation. We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism.
If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint, please contact the editor, Richard Howarth at York House, 17 Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6NB. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk