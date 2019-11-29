Bake Off star Michael Chakraverty chats to FOCUSLife – free with this week’s Herald

Who was your favourite Bake Off 2019 contestant? Any worthy Stratfordian would surely, like us here at FOCUSLife, have been supporting our ‘local lad’ Michael Chakraverty.

Michael, who’s 26, lives in Stratford town centre with a flatmate – a vegan, who was sadly unable to help him eat his many left-over experimental bakes – although Michael assures us his front-of-house work colleagues at the Royal Shakespeare Company were happy to step into the breach.

Besides his job at the RSC, Michael works as a fitness instructor. He’s been baking cakes since he was a youngster growing up in the appropriately named Scone in Scotland, with his loving family – mum, dad and two brothers (Michael’s the middle one).

During his university years studying English at Edinburgh University his baking took a brief break (scuppered by student life and a messy shared kitchen). On an idle whim he applied to go on Bake Off a year ago, and, despite panic attacks on the telly, sliced fingers, and split sponges, he has had a brilliant experience.

In person Michael is as sparky, engaging and as caring as he is on the television. He joined the FOCUSLife team for a long chat, a lot of laughs and photo session at The Farm Stratford – see the magazine, free with the current edition of the Herald, for our full interview.