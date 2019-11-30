Tree planting to combat climate change

TWO of Moreton Show’s former long-serving secretaries led the way in planting 30 trees and 60 hedge plants on the showground at Old Farm on the Batsford Estate.

Georgina Attwood – known to everyone as Babs – was Moreton Show secretary between 1970 and 1995 and Tim Gardner, who took over the role until 2010, are pictured with members of the Moreton Show team, planting trees on the Farmtastic area of the showground.

The trees, including Silver Birch and Hazel, have been donated by the Woodland Trust as part of a nationwide tree planting campaign called The Big Climate Fightback which involves a mass planting of trees across the country, today, Saturday 30th November.

The Trust says trees combat climate change and biodiversity loss.