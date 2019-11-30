Scouts win top county award

PILLERTON Priors Scout Group has every right to take pride in its recent achievement of winning a top scouting trophy in Warwickshire last weekend.

The group was only formed two years ago but finished first in the Warwickshire Scouts Bear Trek by beating enthusiastic competition from fellow scout groups.

Pillerton Priors Scout Group took 11 children in two teams which finished first and twelfth respectively out of a total of 200 children in 41 groups from around the county.

The Bear Trek was held on Sunday at Mancetter Scout Headquarters near Atherstone. It was arranged by Warwickshire scouts and various scout groups from around the county attended.

The trek involves scouts completing a nine kilometer course on road and off walking alone without leaders between manned checkpoints.

There were 17 checkpoints where the teams were challenged to do activities and scored on their success. They were also scored at each checkpoint on their teamwork and politeness.