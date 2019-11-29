Compensation for rail customers

LONDON Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will provide additional compensation to its customers following a drop in train performance since May.

West Midlands Trains commercial director, Andy Camp, said:

“Performance since May has not been as good as it should have been, and we apologise to all our customers. While we have started on a vigorous programme to improve performance, working with industry partners including Network Rail who run the signalling and tracks and the West Midlands Rail Executive, we are taking this extra step to compensate our passengers. This is on top of our £1 billion investment programme.”

Any compensation will be in addition to our delay repay scheme which has paid out £2.5 million since May and any season ticket compensation will recognise the planned national fares increase scheduled for January 2020.

The train company is discussing the best form of compensation and the best way to give this to its customers and will publish details very shortly.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will make some changes to the timetable in December to improve reliability and bring 40 extra carriages on the network to create more capacity. The timetable changes in May created capacity for 150,000 extra passengers but meant that any disruption to services was much harder to remedy and more passengers became delayed.

West Midlands Trains is investing £700 million in new trains that will see capacity increase by 25 per cent by 2021. The first of the brand new trains is already in testing and the first of the new trains is due to go into service in the second half of next year.