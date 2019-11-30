Criminals target Guild Chapel collection box

Stratford’s historic Guild Chapel has once again been targeted by criminals stealing from the collection box.

The incident occurred last Monday 18th November at 5pm, when a man entered the church and stole cash from the collection box.

The offender used a plastic stick with a sticky end to remove the money and stole in the region of £25 from the box.

Last year two men stole around £100 from the collection box, after tipping it over and jumping on it to gain access inside.

Sara Aspley, chief executive of the Stratford Town Trust, which cares for the Guild Chapel, said the organisation would look to install additional CCTV in the area, while other measures to secure the collection box and make it less accessible to criminals may be introduced.

A contactless donation system may also be considered in the future.

If you have any information about last week’s theft contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 274 of 19th November.