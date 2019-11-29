Wellesbourne Christmas Lights switch-on

A WARM welcome awaits at the official switch on of Wellesbourne’s Christmas Lights in The Precinct at 6.30pm this Saturday 30th November. The Christmas Market is open from 5pm.

This year Father Christmas will be helped with the switch on by Sam McKenzie a pupil at Wellesbourne Primary School who won a competition organised by Wellesbourne Parish Council to design a new illumination to be switched on at the same time as the existing lights – Sam’s design is a big Christmas robin.

Inside the village hall near The Precinct ten local shops will host Christmas stalls which will give visitors some ideas for some early Christmas gifts while enjoying the refreshments on offer. Outside 16 stalls are on show. There’s musical entertainment including Shipston Brass Band and a barbeque for good measure.