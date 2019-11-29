Kineton’s Christmas Tree Trail to launch tonight

Tonight will see the launch of Kineton’s spectacular Christmas Tree Trail, with around 300 expected to be on display throughout the village.

The Trail launch will take place during Kineton’s Victorian Evening, which will also see the lights on the village Christmas Tree turned on at 5.45pm.

Maps of the trail route are available to buy from local shops costing £2.50, with all proceeds going to local charities.

This year’s trail theme is ‘The Wonderful World of Books’ and it will run until the end of December.