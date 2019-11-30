Candidates prepare for the Herald’s 2019 General Election Hustings

The four candidates aiming to become MP for Stratford are getting ready to face questions at the Herald’s General Election Hustings on Monday night, with tickets now all sold out for the event.

The Hustings will take part at the Levi Fox Hall at King Edward VI School, with Felix Ling (Labour), David Passingham (Green), Dominic Skinner (Liberal Democrat) and Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative) set to answer questions on a range of topics.

Although tickets are now sold out if you have a question you would like to put to the candidates email it to us at news@stratford-herald.com.