Kay: Saints up for Woodstock test

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United face their biggest Hellenic League Division Two North test of the season on Saturday when they visit table-topping Woodstock Town, writes David Hucker.

Saints’ match at Risborough Rangers Reserves last weekend was called off as a result of a waterlogged pitch, but rivals Town were in action, dropping their first points of the season in a 3-3 draw at Headington Amateurs.

A point was enough, however, to take them above Saints, but a win for Richard Kay’s side tomorrow will see them regain top spot.

Saints have won seven of their eight league matches, scoring 29 goals in the process, with their only defeat being a 3-1 reverse at Easington Sports Development in early September.

Captain Brandon Smith, defender Ben Tennant, a product of the club’s youth system, midfielder Pat O’Brien and leading scorer Levi Steele have been ever-present in the league starting line-ups.

Saints have also played six cup ties and, in all, Kay has used only 21 players across all fixtures.

Steele has scored 12 goals in the league so far and has averaged one a match in cup ties, taking him to 18 in all competitions.

The rest have been spread amongst nine players, with Ethan Champkins the next highest scorer.

This will be Saints seventh match of the season away from home and, on paper, their toughest so far against a side with a 100 per cent home record.

“It’s obviously a big game with the top two taking each other on, but no bigger than any of the other league games we still have left to play.” said Kay.

“We will have completed a third of the season, having been on our travels for most of it, but our away form has been outstanding and I’m sure it will be a great advert for the Hellenic League.”

Kay will be without the suspended O’Brien and Ashley Knights, who is away, but otherwise has a full squad to choose from.