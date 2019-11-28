Cold weather warning for the weekend

A SEVERE cold weather alert has been issued by the Met Office for between 00.00 on Friday 29th November and 09.00 on Monday 2nd December in the West Midlands.

It will be cold, especially overnight across rural parts. It will be dry, but with a chance of freezing fog patches developing. Very young children, older people, and people with long term conditions are more susceptible to the health impact of cold weather. Cold weather increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, lung illnesses, flu and other diseases.

For anyone living in Warwickshire or Coventry who needs advice and is worried about keeping their home warm, there is a free service, run by Act on Energy. The service can help with fuel bills and benefits advice entitlements, as well as whether you are eligible for heating and insulation measures, so call Act on Energy on 0800 988 2881.

Key public health messages:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/840604/Keep_warm_keep_well_leaflet_update_2019.pdf