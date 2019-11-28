Cold-hearted thieves steal generator from Santa’s sleigh

IT’S meant to be the season of goodwill but callous thieves have stopped Santa in his tracks by stealing a generator which powers the lights and music on his sleigh just days before he begins his festive charity runs in the district.

The race is on for members of Alcester and Stratford District Round Table to find a replacement generator this weekend before the first big event of the festive calendar takes place next Friday when Santa’s sleigh transports the Boy Bishop through the streets of Alcester for the St Nicholas Night celebrations on 6th December.

“The generator was having some maintenance work done – changing the oil and giving it a bit of a clean-up – when it was stolen from an outbuilding belonging to a Round Table member in Alcester last weekend. The generator powers the lights and music on Santa’s sleigh and we’ve got to find a new generator by the end of this weekend. We’ve got two options. We can hope someone might loan us a generator for 14 event nights while we do the Santa runs or we buy a new one for a £1,000 which we can do but that money then won’t go to charity which is what it’s intended for,” said Paul Jackson from Round Table said.

To help Alcester and Stratford District Round Table by making a donation, please visit: www.paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/3234270

The Round Table is determined to get the show back on the road and the official Santa sleigh runs start next Saturday in Bidford.

Here’s the full itinerary.

Saturday 7th December

Bidford 4.30pm

Longford Close, Grafton Lane, Hill View Road, Wessons Road, The Leys, Jubilee Close, Marleigh Road, Crompton Avenue, St. Laurence Way, The Poplars, Ebsdorf Close, Wadleys Close, Lambourne Close, Pippin Close, Bramley Way, Wilkes Way, Blenheim Close, Court Way, Orchard Close.

Sunday 8th December

Welford 4.30pm

Binton Road, Quineys Ley’s, Willow Bank, High Street, Millers Close, Chapel Street, Fraser Way, Chapel Close, Barton Road, Headland Road, Headland Close, Headland Rise, Blundells Croft, Church Street, Barton Fields, Barton Meadow, Badgers Close, Orchard Close, Samantha Close.

Monday 9th December

Meon vale 6.15pm

Chatham Rd, Gundorf Rd, Camberley Rd, Ubique Av, Sapper Cl, Madras Rd, Rochester Cl, Rideau Rd, Bicester Rd, Albert Cl, Western Heights Rd, Abney Rd, Revelin Cl, Sharry lane, Macbeth road, Hillfort road.

Tuesday 10th December

Alcester 6.15pm

Seggs Lane, Augustus Dr, Cross Rd, Sherwell Drive, Roman Way, Hadrian’s Walk, Stratford Road, Corinthian Court, Gas House Lane, Chestnut Court, Evesham Street, Newport Dr, Birch Abbey, Boteler Close, Chantry Crescent, Willow Close, Bleachfield Street, Flax Close.

Wednesday 11th December

Alcester 6.15pm

Greville Road, Abbey Cl, Roebuck Park, Birmingham Rd from Island back into town via Eclipse Road, Jephcott Close, Allwoods Close, Ragley Mill Lane, Icknield Row, Station Road, (excl Priory Rd)

Thursday 12th December

Alcester 6.15pm (Redrow & Seymour road)

Glebe Road, Boehm Drive, Kinwarton Close, Fishers Road, Wakefields Way, Kinnersley Road, Kinwarton Farm Road, Seymour Road, Wain Close, Fenwick Close, Horton Close, Rufford Close, Devonish Close, Purton Close

Friday 13th December

Alcester 6.15pm

Henley Street, Church Street, Meeting Lane, Moorfields, Moorfields Road, Rope Walk, School Rd, Priory Road, High Street & High Street Pubs.

Saturday 14th December

Alcester 4.30pm

Crooks Lane, Beacon Cl, Chapman Way, St Nicholas Cl, Hertford Rd, Alauna Ave, Beauchamp Road, Avon Crescent, Arrow Crescent, Smiths Way, Kingley Ave, Castle Rd, Gunnings Rd, St. Faiths Rd, Vallet Ave, Hawthorn Close, Blackthorn Way, Springfields Rd, Kingfisher Way, Plover Close, Meadow Rd,

Sunday 15th December

Alcester 4.30pm

Captains Hill, Throckmorton Road, Ten Acres, Fields Park Drive, Alne Bank Rd, Collins Way, Fairwater Cres, Alcocks Rd, Weatheroak Rd, Riverside, Haselor Close, Wharrage Rd, Gerard Rd, Riddell Close, St. Saint Mary’s Rd, Winchcombe Rd, Barlichway

Monday 16th December

Studley 6.15pm

St Jude’s Ave, Augustine Ave, Corbizum Ave, St Asaphs Ave, St Martin’s Ave, St Agnes Close, St Chad’s Road, Eldorado close

Tuesday 17th December

Studley 6.15pm

Highfield Road, Lansdowne Road, Stapleton Road, Badbury close, Bromsgrove Road (part), Littlewood Green, Allendale Ave, Allendale Cres, The Grove, Crooks Lane, Fosters Ave, Station Road (part).

Wednesday 18th December

Oversley Green 6.15pm

Elm Drive, Poplar Close, Beech Close, Stratford Road, Mill Lane, Primrose Lane

Thursday 19th December

Quinton 6.15pm

Quinton – Main Road (part), Thackeray Close, Stileman Close, The Fordway, Poland Avenue, Turnpike Drive, Park Lane, The Orchard, Goose Lane, The Close.

Friday 20th December

Bidford 6.15pm

Victoria Road, Steppes Piece, Burnell Close, Paddock Close, Dugdale Avenue, Drayton Close, Queensway, The Meadows, Scott Close, Old School Mead, High street, Chapel Lane, Saxonfields, The Bulls Head Pub.

All routes can be found Facebook page at –

www.facebook.com/AlcesterandStratfordDistrictRoundTable